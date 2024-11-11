Total Developments secure first occupier to Total Park Telford

Total Developments has secured the first occupier to Total Park Telford, 6 months ahead of completion of the Industrial / Logistics development.

Total Park, Telford, will comprise four Grade A mid-box manufacturing and logistics warehouses.

Polytec Car Styling, an Austrian based company specialising in the automotive and plastics industry, has agreed to pre-let Unit 3 comprising 126,133 sq ft. A long term lease has been signed to service a new customer contract.

Founded in 1986, Polytec has grown to become a key player in manufacturing plastic components for various sectors, including automotive, truck, bus, and non-automotive industries. The company operates across 13 locations globally, with a workforce of approximately 3,900 employees.

This letting is for the largest of the four units at the Telford development demonstrating the confidence in the decision by Total Developments to speculatively develop the scheme in an undersupplied market of new Grade A Warehousing.

The three units remaining are 55,240 sq ft, available in Q4 2024, 73,421 sq ft, available Q1 2025 and 95,110 sq ft, available Q2 2025.

The construction of the units is targeted to achieve Net Carbon Zero in construction, BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and EPC A Ratings. Each detached unit on the development has an excellent power provision, dock and level loading doors, dedicated parking and yard areas, up to 12.5m eaves heights and first floor high specification offices.

The development expects to create an additional 450 jobs for the local community and over 14,500 trees and shrubs are to be planted as part of the development.

Ed Chantler, CEO of Total Developments added “We are delighted to welcome Polytec as the first occupier to our new build development in Telford. With the lack of competing stock and high specification being delivered for these units, we are confident of further lettings being achieved. We are on track to deliver the full scheme for Q2 2025 and meeting our BREEAM and EPC targets across the site.”

Leasing agent Richard Bradbury, of Bulleys Bradbury said “We are delighted to have secured this letting for Total Developments ,well ahead of completion of the build. This scheme offers much needed high quality industrial stock for the Telford area ,with high eaves and excellent power provision and strong interest is being attracted to the remaining units.”