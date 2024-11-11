Shrewsbury insurance broker celebrating trio of appointments

A town centre insurance broker in Shrewsbury is celebrating the graduation of two apprentices and the appointment of a new branch manager.

Ethan Jones (passed his apprenticeship), Ellie Cole (Branch Manager), Maddie Armstrong (New Apprentice), Hannah Spencer (passed her apprenticeship and has started the next one)

Senior team members at Howden, on the High Street, are delighted with the progress made by their new team members, demonstrating the “fantastic career opportunities” available in the Shrewsbury branch.

Ethan Jones and Hannah Spencer have completed their level 3 business administration apprenticeship with SBC Training, whilst Ellie Cole has been promoted to the Shrewsbury branch manager, with former manager Chris Beane remaining with the business as divisional director.

Chris congratulated Ethan and Hannah on the successful completion of their apprenticeships and is holding them up as excellent role models for young people in the local area and beyond.

“I hadn’t considered the apprenticeship scheme before, but I was so bowled over by the quality of applicants that we took on two people rather than one,” he said. “It has been a fantastic opportunity to develop our team.

“Ethan and Hannah have both been brilliant and we are so pleased to see them complete their apprenticeships. Ethan has now joined the sales team as a full-time member of the team, and Hannah is staying with us to undertake a level 2 apprenticeship in accounting and finance.”

Following Ethan and Hannah’s success, the Howden Shrewsbury team has also recently welcomed Maddie Armstrong as the branch’s newest apprentice, starting a level 3 apprenticeship in business administration.

Chris continued: “All three have come through Shrewsbury-based SBC Training, who have been great to work with. Each are shining examples of the young, motivated talent in our communities, and are great additions to our business.

“It’s a great example of apprenticeships being a route into a longstanding local company, with fantastic career opportunities, without needing to leave Shrewsbury or go to university.”

New branch manager Ellie Cole joined the business as a junior member of the team six years ago, and said she never imagined taking on this role in such a short space of time.

“Six years have flown by and it’s still sinking in that I’m branch manager,” she said. “I am really grateful for the support everyone at Howden has given me to help develop my career.

“We have a fantastic team here in Shrewsbury that I am delighted to be part of. Here’s to an exciting future leading this incredible team and achieving great things together, building on our successes and continuing to deliver for our clients and community.”