Perfect match as Be Bold teams up with Panthers

A leading Shropshire PR company has thrown its support behind grassroots football for girls by sponsoring an up-and-coming youth team.

Liz Kennedy and Lorna McCann from Be Bold Media pictured with Newport Panther players Olivia Mellor and Charlotte Christensen

Be Bold Media has helped to fund new equipment and kit for the Newport Girls Under 12 Panthers team, which trains at Harper Adams University, opposite the company’s base at the Midlands Agri-Tech Innovation Hub.

Managing director Amy Bould said: “This sponsorship opportunity was a perfect match for us. Aside from the fact that we are all a bit football mad at Be Bold, the team train on a weekly basis just across the road from our office.”

“It’s always a privilege to be able to support community organisations and sports teams and Newport Girls is no exception.

“With girls’ football really gaining momentum due to the inspiration and success of our national Lionesses team, we are really excited to be supporting the next generation of football talent.

“The value of clubs like Newport Girls to the local community is huge and we wish the team every success this coming season.

“We look forward to watching their progress and will hopefully get to watch a game or two along the way.”

Panthers play in the Shropshire FA Girls League competing against teams from across the county.

Team manager Mark Harden said: “As a small up and coming Newport team we really appreciate the support shown by Be Bold Media. It means we have been able to invest in new equipment and kit for our training and match preparation, which is fantastic.

“Panthers have had a good start to the season and we’re looking forward to progressing up the league table.”