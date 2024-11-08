Marley Risk Consultants relocate to iconic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Marley Risk Consultants, niche loss adjusting and claims management specialists, is to relocate to a substantial new office suite at the multi-award-winning Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts, Geraint Roberts and David Robinson from Marley Risk Consultants, David Coxill from Pave Aways and Phil Richens from Historic England

The company has completed the letting of the whole second floor of the Grade I listed Main Mill building, owned by Historic England and marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings had been closed for the past 35 years. Following redevelopment under Historic England’s ownership with the help of architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, four of the eight listed buildings in the complex – including the Main Mill – are now restored.

- Advertisement -

The world’s first iron-framed building and forerunner of the modern-day skyscraper, the Main Mill provides more than 25,000 sq ft of converted office space over four floors.

The suites at the Flaxmill Maltings include many period features, reflecting the building’s industrial heritage, while also providing a modern working environment.

“This is a record letting for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings,” said Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, who were appointed letting agents by site owners Historic England.

“Marley Risk Consultants are taking the whole second floor in the Main Mill, a 6,500 sq ft suite, being one of the most significant lettings for Shrewsbury in recent times.

“We have let the whole of the first floor to a range of companies, and we have also received strong enquiries for the third and fourth floors.

“It further underlines the appeal of the office suites at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, which offer a unique and attractive work space for businesses and individuals.”

Alastair Godfrey, project lead for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings at Historic England, said: “We are pleased to welcome Marley Risk Consultants to the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

“This Grade I listed building offers a blend of historic character and modern functionality, making it an excellent environment for Marley’s staff.

“The Main Mill’s industrial heritage, combined with state-of-the-art office amenities, will provide an inspiring backdrop for their work. We believe their tenancy will make a valuable contribution to the ongoing revitalisation of this important landmark, while offering Marley a distinctive and stimulating workplace.”

Marley Risk Consultants is the UK’s largest specialist in latent defect insurance claims management, working with a range of insurers in this market.

They will be relocating to the Flaxmill Maltings from the company’s current headquarters at Longbow Close in Shrewsbury.

David Robinson, chief technical officer for Marley Risk Consultants, added: “Marley are excited to be moving into The Maltings. It is great to be playing a part in the repurposing of such a landmark building helping to give it a new lease of life whilst giving us room to grow.

“The flexibility that undertaking the fitting out ourselves to meet Historic England’s requirements will result in an office which meets our needs and which will give our staff a fantastic space to work in.

“TSR’s input in the negotiation of a lease that met both our and the landlord’s requirements has been vital, as has their assistance in subletting our old premises. We are hoping that “The Maltings” will be a long term home for us.”

The ground floor of the Main Mill features the Mill Exhibition and a café, with the site at Spring Gardens, north of Shrewsbury town centre, also including a car park for almost 100 vehicles.