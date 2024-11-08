His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester visits Image on Food

His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester visited gingerbread biscuit bakery, Image on Food Ltd, in Market Drayton on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Key Gingerbread Decorator Beverly Guest, HRH The Duke of Gloucester & Sarah Hopcroft Co-founder and Joint Chair of Image on Food

He was escorted by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, who welcomed him to the county on this day supported by Deputy Lieutenant Nichola Peers.

On arrival, His Royal Highness met with the Image on Food management team including Managing Director, Gemma Williams; Founder & Joint Chair, Sarah Hopcroft; and Founder and Joint Chair, Tim Hopcroft.

Sarah Hopcroft led His Royal Highness on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the bakery and manufacturing facilities, showcasing both the artisan craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology that define Image on Food’s approach to quality and creativity.

During his visit, The Duke met with the company’s skilled team of bakers and decorators responsible for the bakery’s celebrated creations.

Speaking about the visit, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Mrs Turner commented: “It was lovely to welcome The Duke of Gloucester to Shropshire, and in particular to Image on Food in Market Drayton.”

Managing Director Gemma Williams said: “We were truly honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester to Image on Food. The visit was a fitting tribute to our talented team’s hard work and dedication to their roles, and provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation within the food industry. We are grateful for this memorable day that celebrated our work and the heritage of gingerbread making here in Market Drayton.”

Long-term service awards

To honour the dedication of staff members, His Royal Highness also participated in a special presentation of long-term service awards. Four members of staff were presented with a commemorative plaque to give thanks for their commitment and service to the company over the last 10 years.

· Key Gingerbread Decorator, Christine Ann Higginson, service 10 years

“Receiving the long service award and meeting His Royal Highness was a truly special moment,” said Key Gingerbread Decorator Christine Ann Higginson. “It’s a privilege to be part of a team that values our contributions, and this recognition, especially with The Duke of Gloucester present, is something I’ll always cherish.”

· Key Gingerbread Decorator, Joanna Brown, service 11 years

“Meeting His Royal Highness and receiving the long service award was an unforgettable experience,” said Key Gingerbread Decorator, Joanna Brown. “It’s wonderful to be recognised for the work we love, and sharing this moment with The Duke of Gloucester made it all the more meaningful.”

· Key Gingerbread Decorator, Beverly Guest, service 10 years

Beverly Guest said: “It was a proud day for all of us, and I feel incredibly grateful to be part of a team that values our hard work and dedication.”

· Engineering Manager, Dean Cohen, service 10 years

Dean Cohen said: “It’s rewarding to be part of a company that recognises our commitment, and sharing this moment with The Duke of Gloucester made it an especially proud occasion.”

On the occasion, Co-founder and Joint Chair, Sarah Hopcroft, said: “Having His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester join us to present the long service awards was an incredible honour. It was a meaningful moment for our team, and a proud occasion to celebrate the dedication and loyalty of four outstanding team members who have contributed so much to our success by helping us consistently design, produce and deliver high quality products.”