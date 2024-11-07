Telford student prepares for UK ‘skills olympics’ final

A Telford College health student will be flying the flag for Shropshire in the UK final of a global ‘skills olympics’ competition later this month.

Callum McCarthy, who has qualified for the UK finals of the WorldSkills competition, known as the ‘skills olympics’

Callum McCarthy will be travelling to Manchester to take part in the UK WorldSkills final which starts on November 19, where winners will be chosen to represent the UK on the international stage.

If he is successful, the T-Level health student will get chance to be part of the British team taking part in a global WorldSkills event to be held in China in 2026.

Telford-based Callum, 17, who wants to become a paediatric nurse, said: “WorldSkills has been a great experience so far, and I’m looking forward to the national final. If I do well enough, I have the chance to be part of Team UK which means I’ll be competing about people from all over the world in China in a couple of years’ time.

“I’ve got so much out of the competition. It has boosted confidence in my own ability, consolidated my learning, and given me the chance to test myself. It has also brought together the skills I am learning here at Telford College; it makes you use what you learned in class or on placement in a practical situation.”

WorldSkills is a partnership between education, industry and the government, designed to boost the prestige of technical and professional education by embedding world-class training standards.

WorldSkills UK is part of the global WorldSkills movement, involving more than 80 countries, which supports young people with competitions-based training, assessment and benchmarking.

Organisers say: “Much more than a competition, WorldSkills aims to combat prejudices around professional training to respond to the challenges of these sectors – and to encourage young people to choose these professions of the future.”

Callum has already successfully made it through three stages of the competition to reach the UK final.

Sarah Davies, director of health and science at Telford College, said: “WorldSkills is a fabulous initiative which champions the world’s leading students across dozens of categories. To have one of our T level students in the national final is an absolutely brilliant achievement. I know that Callum will do the college proud.”