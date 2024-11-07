Shropshire-based marketing agency ‘Reech’ business milestone

This month, Shropshire-based full-service marketing agency, Reech, celebrates 15 years in business.

Reech is celebrating 15 years in business

Their Founder and Managing Director, Rob Hughes, said: “Since it was established in 2009, Reech has undergone considerable evolution, progression and development, and I’m incredibly proud of the agency it has become and of the team that drive it forward.

“This year, in particular, has been monumental in our journey so far as we’ve experienced significant growth – including expanding our team across all departments, adding new clients to the roster, and scaling our seven-figure revenue by 30%.”

Over the past 12 months, the agency has undergone an exciting restructure and welcomed a number of talented professionals to its senior team.

Michael Bush joined as Non-Executive Director, Jake Bown as Head of Development, Lee Bishop as Head of Marketing & Performance, Chloe Andrews as Growth Strategist, Christine James as Head of People and Delivery, Maddy Wood as Finance Manager, and Rachel Payne as Head of Client Services.

Before the end of the year, Reech is also set to introduce four new starters with key specialisms in SEO, PR, and Web Development.

Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech, added: “Committed to delivering holistic marketing support to clients, combined with this collective experience, extensive expertise, and innovative spirit within our growing team, we’ve enhanced our digital marketing services, received Cyber Essentials accreditation, and recently become a Sky AdSmart Partner which allows us to tailor targeted TV adverts to relevant audiences.

“Thanks to this, we’re able to collaborate with more brands than ever, and have the pleasure of working alongside some fantastic organisations – from the local community, as well as from across the UK and Europe. The final quarter of 2024 has seen us kick-start a series of new projects and campaigns with the likes of Sports Tours, Finsbury Food Group, Dodd Group, Beaver Bridges, CFO Centre, and Winston’s Wish.

“We’ve also continued our Reech & Reward initiative into its third year, partnering with Shrewsbury-based charity, Dog AID, to provide £10,000 worth of marketing support.”

“It’s certainly been a busy year for the agency, and so it’s great to take a moment to celebrate these fantastic milestones and the whole journey we’ve been on over the past 15 years,” Rob concluded. “Here’s to the next 15!”