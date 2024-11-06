Work in Shrewsbury Cohort project gets under way

A group of business owners and entrepreneurs are getting expert support to grow and succeed after being selected to be part of the first ever “Evolving Business Cohort”.

MP Julia Buckley talking to cohort members including David Brookes of Carbon Happy about their businesses

The group is made up of 15 members, ranging from established businesses to brand new ventures, who will each receive one-to-one support as well as the opportunity to apply for an exclusive cohort grant, as part of the Work in Shrewsbury programme.

Cohort members were welcomed at a special event held at Draper’s Hall in September, attended by project coordinator Liza Freudmann, the Work in Shrewsbury team and Julia Buckley MP.

They are now looking forward to a marketing workshop led by Shrewsbury-based The Curious in November, along with individual mentoring from business leaders over the coming months.

Work in Shrewsbury is a UKSPF-funded campaign being led by Shrewsbury BID to attract inward investment and boost the local economy.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the Evolving Business Cohort was an important part of the project which aimed to inspire local businesses and entrepreneurs to develop their skills.

He said: “We were delighted to receive a large number of applications, all of which were of a really high calibre, and we had to make some tough decisions to appoint our cohort of 15 people.

“It’s great that we have a range of ages – some are in their 20s while others are in their 50s – and the businesses vary from holistic health to a carbon savings consultant.

“We are really looking forward to seeing them grow over the coming months, with expert support designed to supercharge their businesses and inspire them to even greater achievements.

“It was interesting to hear from Julia Buckley MP at the launch event who reflected that Shrewsbury is fortunate to have everything in place for businesses to thrive – and the Work in Shrewsbury programme is designed to add to that environment for success.”

Cohort members include local father and entrepreneur, Kevin Williams, who is launching a children’s bike brand with his wife, Michelle. He said: “Our mission with Shyre Bikes is to reduce screen time, increase physical activity and promote family wellbeing, contributing to mental health benefits.

“We’re excited to receive support from Shrewsbury BID, the Evolving Business Cohort, and Work in Shrewsbury to support active kids in Shropshire.”

Also joining the cohort is Sophie Martin, of The Good Egg Bakery, who said: “I have always had a passion for baking – from learning how to make cakes from a young age with my Mum, to working in bakeries and kitchens.

“The Good Egg was a project born from a childhood dream that I managed to turn into a little shop with the hope of much more!”

For more information about the Evolving Business Cohort and the Work in Shrewsbury programme, visit workinshrewsbury.co.uk.