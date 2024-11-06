Start Tech receives award at Beyond EMEA 2024

Shropshire IT business, Start Tech, has been awarded the 2024 Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the ‘EMEA Peak Performance – Security’ category during Pax8’s 2024 inaugural Beyond EMEA conference.

Held in Berlin, from October 13th – 15th, Beyond EMEA 2024 provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community, and innovation.

Attendees gained business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders and custom-built breakout sessions.

12 awards were presented during the final day of the conference, showcasing the transformation, impact, and success these partners are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8.

The awards programme recognises partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace. Cyber security experts, Start Tech, picked up an award on the night.

“It is an honour to receive this award from a company that we have a huge amount of respect for,” said Ian Groves, Start Tech MD. “Offering top level cyber security is the foundation of our MSP offering. We are thrilled to have picked up an award which reflects our successes in this area.”

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support.

“Our partner community continues to advance the channel in Europe through their commitment to enabling small and mid-sized businesses with cutting-edge cloud technology solutions,” said Harald Nuij, CEO of Pax8 EMEA.

“These recognitions reflect their ongoing efforts to empower customers with innovative solutions, driving their growth and transforming the European IT landscape.”