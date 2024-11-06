Growth success for Shropshire media company

Shropshire-based film and animation specialist, 7video, is on-track for the best performance ever in its 16-year history, with a year-on-year increase in sales of over 15% by the end of 2024.

Peter Sims, owner of Shrewsbury-based 7video Ltd

This follows a surge in requests to the company for bespoke animations and professional films to help support better engagement with customers and employees.

7video has seen more and more local and national businesses embrace the power of film and animation for their websites, social media, events as well as to help support their corporate communication efforts over the past 12 months. As such, the in-house team has worked across the UK to support success with its team of creatives, producers and editors, all of whom are experienced in a range of styles and techniques.

- Advertisement -

“This year has been incredible,” comments Peter Sims, owner of 7video. “We have seen a significant increase in the amount of businesses that want to embed professional film and animation as part of their marketing strategies – to engage and persuade more effectively.

“The recognition of the importance of video for communicating, especially as people look for quicker ways to find information and help, has seen a growth in our business, and it is looking to continue into 2025 and beyond.”

According to 7video the trend continues to see marketing teams using new and innovative ways to get across messages and information quickly and with impact – and this includes using animation and video.

With state-of-the-art filming technology including 4k cameras, drones and timelapse, 7video has developed a reputation in many sectors, including construction, housing, manufacturing, events and leisure and tourism to help them do this.

It adds value to its clients by not just creating expert film and animation but by working with them to develop a strategic marketing approach in which video is a key solution. “Our ethos is to understand as much about a client and their wider ambitions as possible, and to help provide solutions that deliver outcomes to exceed those ambitions,” concludes Peter.