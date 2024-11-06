Building Excellence: The Construction Facilitators’ Impact on Regional Projects

Delivering quality project management and consultancy in Shropshire, Cheshire, Wales, and the West Midlands, The Construction Facilitators sets a new standard in client-focused construction services.

Experienced Leadership Focused on Results

Piers Thomas – Director – The Construction Facilitators

Under the leadership of Piers Thomas — a Chartered Construction Manager, Project Practitioner and Building Surveyor — The Construction Facilitators bring extensive experience and a personalised approach to each project. Piers’s hands-on guidance ensures every project aligns with client needs and industry standards.

“Our mission is simple,” says Piers. “We guide each project from concept to completion, prioritising quality, cost, and schedule. We aim to build strong partnerships and deliver results with integrity.”

Setting the Bar High for Quality and Professionalism

Accredited with the Constructionline Gold Standard and regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), The Construction Facilitators uphold rigorous standards of quality. Their membership with CE Midlands underscores their commitment to improving performance through innovation and industry best practices.

A Range of Services to Support Every Project Stage

From initial planning to project completion, The Construction Facilitators provide a range of services designed to meet diverse project needs:

Project Management: Comprehensive oversight of each project phase, ensuring smooth progression and successful delivery.

Construction Consultancy: Tailored advice to enhance performance, mitigate risks, and solve project challenges.

Partnership Development: Building collaboration with all stakeholders to support clear communication and effective teamwork.

Positive Client Impact

Testimonials from clients highlight the team’s effectiveness and the positive impact on local projects:

“The repair to our church roof and ceiling showcases their expertise. The team kept us informed with clear communication and documentation throughout.”

— David Michael Jones, Treasurer

“Piers is highly capable and efficient, our go-to for MMC contracts thanks to his professionalism and patience.”

— Justin Bentley, Director, Timberworks Europe Ltd

“Piers is an excellent construction professional who brings a wealth of knowledge to any project. He has a solution focused approach and is a positive influence on any project.”

— Darrel Coltrini, Morgan Sindall & gbpartnerships.

Building Toward the Future

The Construction Facilitators continues to support a range of projects with a commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

Contact Information:

The Construction Facilitators, are dedicated to delivering high-quality and sustainable construction projects with professionalism and expertise. Visit their website and follow on LinkedIn for more information.



Partnering with The Construction Facilitators ensures dedicated, diligent and decisive project delivery.

