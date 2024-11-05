11.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
MyWorkwear shortlisted for three awards

Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

MyWorkwear, a supplier of personalised workwear, clothing and PPE, has been shortlisted for three awards at this year’s Insider Midlands Young Professionals Awards.

Finalists Lauren Chandler and Becky Homersley

The Shropshire-based provider has been named as a finalist in the following categories at the awards that aim to recognise and celebrate young business talent across businesses based in the Midlands:

Young Professional Team of the Year – MyWorkwear Sales Team

Young Apprentice of the Year – Lauren Chandler, Sales Office Manager

Young Marketing and Media Professional of the Year – Becky Homersley, Marketing Manager

The award submissions detailed the hard work of colleagues across the business as well as the ambitious plans not just in the sales and marketing teams but throughout the company.

James Worthington, Co-Owner and Co-Managing Director at MyWorkwear spoke about the nominations .

He said: “Myself and the MyWorkwear team are incredibly proud to have been nominated in three categories at this year’s Insider Midlands Young Professionals Awards.

“These nominations are a true testament to the hard work of Lauren, Becky, the sales team and the whole company. We are up against some very strong competition and wish all nominees the best of luck.”

The team will find out if they have been successful at a black tie awards ceremony held at the MacDonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on December 5th.

