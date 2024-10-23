Regional awards nomination for the SMI team

Telford-based Seymour Manufacturing International is in the running for a West Midlands Business of the Year award.

Members of the SMI team at the Cold Chain Live conference and exhibition in Telford last month, from left, Dave Arthur, Ross Clarke, and managing director Jill Seymour

The company, which specialises in thermal insulation and temperature control products, has been shortlisted for the Innovation prize in the competition, run by TheBusinessDesk.com.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at the at the Macdonald Burlington in Birmingham city centre on February 13

The judging panel consisted of Eleanor Deeley, managing director of Deeley Group, Tony Hague, chief executive of PP Control & Automation, Darcy Laceby, co-founder and chief people & product officer of Absolute Collagen, Paul Faulkner, co-founder of Element45, and Nikki Paterson, regional director of the Midlands at the CBI.

Anna Cooper, editor for the West Midlands at TheBusinessDesk said: “A huge congratulations to all of our shortlisted companies and thank you to all who entered this year.

“We were overwhelmed with exceptional talent this year which gave our judges a very hard decision. I look forward to meeting the cream of the West Midlands business community at what will be a brilliant evening!”

SMI is the inventor of Tempro, and award-winning, lightweight thermal insulation material which has been scientifically proven to cut energy loss by at least 25% in chillers, and an amazing 33% in freezers.

It remains unchallenged as the world’s thinnest and most thermally efficient material of its kind and is used in products which are sold all over the world.

The company’s latest range of roll-cage liners, produced for the Co-op to protect bananas in transit between distribution centres and retailers, won the Materials Handling Equipment Provider of the Year trophy at last year’s UK cold chain awards.

Earlier this year SMI was also shortlisted in the Technological Breakthrough category at this year’s Cold Chain Sustainability Awards.