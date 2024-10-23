13.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Regional awards nomination for the SMI team

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based Seymour Manufacturing International is in the running for a West Midlands Business of the Year award.

Members of the SMI team at the Cold Chain Live conference and exhibition in Telford last month, from left, Dave Arthur, Ross Clarke, and managing director Jill Seymour
Members of the SMI team at the Cold Chain Live conference and exhibition in Telford last month, from left, Dave Arthur, Ross Clarke, and managing director Jill Seymour

The company, which specialises in thermal insulation and temperature control products, has been shortlisted for the Innovation prize in the competition, run by TheBusinessDesk.com.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at the at the Macdonald Burlington in Birmingham city centre on February 13

- Advertisement -

The judging panel consisted of Eleanor Deeley, managing director of Deeley Group, Tony Hague, chief executive of PP Control & Automation, Darcy Laceby, co-founder and chief people & product officer of Absolute Collagen, Paul Faulkner, co-founder of Element45, and Nikki Paterson, regional director of the Midlands at the CBI.

Anna Cooper, editor for the West Midlands at TheBusinessDesk said: “A huge congratulations to all of our shortlisted companies and thank you to all who entered this year.

“We were overwhelmed with exceptional talent this year which gave our judges a very hard decision. I look forward to meeting the cream of the West Midlands business community at what will be a brilliant evening!”

SMI is the inventor of Tempro, and award-winning, lightweight thermal insulation material which has been scientifically proven to cut energy loss by at least 25% in chillers, and an amazing 33% in freezers.

It remains unchallenged as the world’s thinnest and most thermally efficient material of its kind and is used in products which are sold all over the world.

The company’s latest range of roll-cage liners, produced for the Co-op to protect bananas in transit between distribution centres and retailers, won the Materials Handling Equipment Provider of the Year trophy at last year’s UK cold chain awards.

Earlier this year SMI was also shortlisted in the Technological Breakthrough category at this year’s Cold Chain Sustainability Awards.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP