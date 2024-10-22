Techtimeout Shortlisted for Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Stephanie Henson, founder of Techtimeout, has been shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the ‘Purpose Entrepreneur of the Year 2024’ category.

Stephanie Henson from Techtimeout

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK’s most dynamic and innovative businesses.

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competition’s high standard. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

- Advertisement -

Techtimeout is driving change in how we approach digital wellbeing, and it all began in Shropshire in 2020. Every year, the national awareness day Techtimeout Tuesday, encourages people to pledge some time off their screens to build a healthier relationship with technology. Last year businesses representing over 1.6 million people globally took part in the awareness day, which is free to participate in.

Techtimeout founder and Shropshire businesswoman, Stephanie Henson, runs two tech firms. She knows first-hand the consequences of excessive screen time and the pressures of digital life. She said, “We’re here to help you break the cycle of excessive screentime and build a better relationship with tech. Regular breaks can reduce stress and anxiety, improve your sleep and focus, and make you more productive when you are on screens. On December 3rd, we urge your business to sign up for some time off tech. Whether it’s a 10-minute break or a full day, you’ll feel the benefit of improved focus and productivity. We can provide training and support for workplaces and individuals on the impact of technology.

“We are thrilled to have our mission recognised by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are excited to celebrate this achievement with the wider entrepreneurial community.”

Businesses across the UK have already signed up to Techtimeout Tuesday, including employees at Cadbury, Mental Health First Aid England, the MOD, DWP, Environment Agency, HM Land Registry, Royal Air Force, PwC, The Economist, Parcelforce Worldwide, Eurostar, plus several universities, councils and charities.

Money raised by the 2024 campaign will fund sessions from Positive Social for children in schools about the dangers of social media.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, November 18th in London. It is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to

connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The calibre of

entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy,

and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK’s business

community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

Allica Bank, the headline sponsor for this year’s awards, shares this commitment to fostering

entrepreneurial success. “It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s Great British

Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these

awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy” says Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank.

Techtimeout Tuesday is taking place on December 3rd. Visit techtimeout.co.uk to sign up.