Hello Telford celebrates two years of strengthening business connections and supply chains

Hello Telford, a free web-based app platform designed to help businesses in Telford and Wrekin connect, collaborate, and communicate, is celebrating its second anniversary.

Simon Austin – Operations Manager at Forbo Flooring, Councillor Ollie Vickers – Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy and Tess Cattell – Telford & Wrekin Council, Project Support Officer for Invest Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Since its launch, Hello Telford has become a vital tool for over 200 businesses, promoting more than 442 local business news stories and creating a space for valuable business-to-business opportunities.

One of the key features of Hello Telford is its ability to strengthen the local supply chain by fostering business connections within the borough. With an easy-to-use business directory covering 18 categories including manufacturing, digital, and logistics, hospitality, agriculture, and energy, businesses can quickly find partners, suppliers, and customers in their local area.

The app’s opportunities section allows companies to post offers and requests, helping to create new connections and open doors for collaboration that can benefit the local economy.

Hello Telford is supported by Telford and Wrekin Council’s Business Support and Inward Investment team, Invest Telford, who provide assistance with registration and encourages businesses to use the platform to explore new opportunities.

Simon Austin Operations Manager for Forbo Flooring Systems, commented, “Hello Telford has proven to be a valuable tool for businesses like ours. Through the platform, we’ve been able to connect with local suppliers and partners, allowing us to strengthen our presence in the region and celebrate key milestones, such as our 100th anniversary of manufacturing in Telford. The platform helps foster a sense of community among local businesses, which is crucial for building a resilient local economy.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, added: “Hello Telford is more than just a networking tool, it’s a gateway for local businesses to tap into the wealth of opportunities right on their doorstep.

“By connecting businesses across sectors, the platform is helping to strengthen our local supply chain, making it easier for businesses to find the partners and suppliers they need to grow and thrive. This initiative is playing a key role in boosting Telford’s economic resilience and fostering inclusive growth.”

As part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses, the Hello Telford platform will continue to offer new ways for businesses to connect, collaborate, and build a stronger, more resilient local economy.

To join Hello Telford and discover how it can help your business tap into the local supply chain, visit hellotelford.co.uk.