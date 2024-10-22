Bridgnorth Aluminium rolls out £2m investment

Bridgnorth Aluminium has kickstarted a £2m investment drive in new technology at its 66-acre Midlands site as part of a long-term growth plan targeting new markets.

The company, which employs more than 330 people, has seen sales increase by 33% in 2024 and is currently recruiting for another 10 roles.

The growth is good news for Bridgnorth Aluminium which was negatively impacted in 2023 by rising UK energy prices and the decision of a major customer to move production from Europe to China.

However, directors say the company’s decision to restructure and target new markets in EV technology and packaging is already proving successful.

Gerhard Trilling, General Manager of Bridgnorth Aluminium, said the 2024 order book was strong.

He said: “We expected our Bridgnorth workforce to total around 305 at this point in the year but we’re already at 330, with more jobs being created now for additional production operatives plus support roles in engineering and other disciplines.

“The £2m investment in casthouse technology will support our growing order book in the EV market and packaging and we are positioning ourselves to support the growing demand for aluminium products in battery technology and in electrification.”

Bridgnorth Aluminium primarily manufactures aluminium coils for use in lithographic printing plates, pharma and household foils for packaging, and battery foil stocks for electrification.

The new £1.6m investment is in molten metal filtration equipment which is deployed prior to the casting process and will support the company to increase its share of new and growing markets.

Adam Hunter, Deputy General Manager, added: “The leading-edge technology will give Bridgnorth Aluminium cleaner metal in the casting process. This is really important for the battery foil market as well as high-end packaging.”

The company’s core business remains in lithographic printing for companies across the globe, with 90% of its products exported outside of the UK. It has a dedicated Research & Development department and production capabilities spanning casting, hot/cold rolling, heat treatment, slitting, levelling and degreasing.

With a rich history spanning over 90 years, Bridgnorth Aluminium is the only fully integrated UK operation producing flat rolled aluminium coils to global customers.