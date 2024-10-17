Melbourne deal continues Aviramp’s success story

World-leading aircraft boarding ramp manufacturer Aviramp has continued its record-breaking year with a new deal in Australia.

Graham Corfield, chief executive and company founder

The UK-based manufacturer – famed for its pioneering step-free low-angle ramps – has clinched a deal with Australian operator Jetstar to supply a solar-powered Continental ramp for use at Melbourne.

The deal cements Aviramp’s success in Australasia – coming hot on the heels of orders from Sydney Airport for four new solar ramps and New Zealand’s Queenstown Airport for a further two Continentals.

Chief executive and company founder Graham Corfield said 2024 remained on track to be a record-breaking year for the Telford-based company, with orders across the year some 30 per cent up on 2023.

“The success we are enjoying in Australasia is mirrored all over the world, where we now have some 650 ramps in operation.

“The deal in Melbourne comes at the same time as we have secured new orders for bridging ramps with Edinburgh Airport and means that this year alone we have supplied ramps to operators in the USA, Europe, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa as well as down under.

“A particular highlight has been the use of our ramps at Paris Charles de Gaulle during the Paralympic Games, highlighting how they give real independence and dignity to all passengers regardless of their circumstances.

“The industry as a whole knows that it must work harder to improve the travel experience for all passengers, and our ramps can play a really important role in making that difference.”

Aviramp – a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade – has also just launched a new service and certification plan for clients, offering an annual inspection and service by its qualified engineers.

Aviramp boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers and help improve turnaround times and efficiency for airlines, airports and ground handlers.