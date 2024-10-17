10.5 C
Lanyon Bowdler welcomes new group of trainees to the firm

Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire law firm has reaffirmed its commitment to training the next generation of lawyers by welcoming a new batch of trainees.

Kelly Hughes, Tabassum Jamil, Annie Priest, Brian Evans, Emily Poyner, Chloe Michie and Nicole Cousins
Six trainees have just started their training contracts at Lanyon Bowdler, continuing a long tradition of providing the “perfect launchpad” for a successful legal career.

Trainee solicitors typically spend time in different departments of the firm, giving them experience of a wide range of legal disciplines before deciding which area to specialise in.

Starting in the private client team are Nicole Cousins and Kelly Hughes, Emily Poyner has joined the clinical negligence team, Annie Priest is with the family department, Chloe Michie has started in the commercial and agricultural property team, and Tabassum Jamil is with the personal injury department.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the firm was proud of its track record over many years of helping new solicitors through their training contracts.

He said: “Our training programme is the source of great pride for the firm, and it’s wonderful to see Nicole, Kelly, Emily, Annie, Chloe and Tabassum settling into their first training seats.

“We are passionate about giving trainees the perfect launchpad for their careers, with our training programme carefully designed to enable them to learn from the many experienced professionals we have here at Lanyon Bowdler.

“We ensure our trainees have a thorough grounding to enable them to specialise in their chosen field.

“I look forward to seeing our new group of trainees continue the successful path taken by our previous trainees towards a flourishing legal career.”

