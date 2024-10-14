Local recruiter launches podcast for industry insights and hiring tips

Rob Griffiths of Blue Orchid Recruitment has created a podcast offering expert advice for recruiters, employers, and job seekers alike.

The Recruiters Cafe Podcast is presented by Rob Griffiths from Blue Orchid Recruitment

In an exciting development for recruitment professionals, job seekers, recruiting employers and HR enthusiasts, a new podcast dedicated to the art and science of hiring has officially launched.



‘The Recruiters Cafe’ promises to offer a deep dive into industry trends, best practices, and the evolving landscape of talent acquisition.

The podcast, hosted by Rob Griffiths the founder of Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd in Shrewsbury is working in collaboration with Mark Wakely the founder and podcast producer of 1386 Audio based in Bridgnorth.



The podcast is designed to be an informative and engaging resource for recruiters at all experience levels, as well as providing advice and tips for employers and jobseekers who about to embark on finding new employees or looking for a new job respectively. Each episode will feature discussions with top-tier guests, including HR leaders, company leaders, and industry experts, there will also be episodes delivered solely by Rob to provide concise advise and tips of overcoming common challenges, offering listeners actionable insights and fresh perspectives.

“Our goal is to build a community where other recruiters, HR professionals, employers and job seekers can come together, share knowledge, and gain inspiration, feedback on the blogs I’ve produced has been very positive and I wanted to transfer that knowledge into something more accessible for those who prefer to listen to information,” says Rob.



“Recruitment is an ever-changing field, and there’s always something new to learn. We want this podcast to be a valuable tool for all listeners to stay ahead of the curve.”

Broad range of topics

Episodes will cover a broad range of topics, from optimising the candidate experience to leveraging artificial intelligence in recruiting, diversity and inclusion strategies, and navigating the post-pandemic job market. Each episode will run between 20-45 minutes and will be available on popular platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

The podcast will also feature interactive segments where listeners can submit questions and share their own experiences, listeners will be able to email in questions. “We want the majority of our episodes to be a conversation, not just a one-way dialogue,” says Rob. “Our listeners are just as important as our guests.”

The first episode has just launched and episode 2 will be going live on 15th October. You can subscribe to The Recruiters Café podcast now via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. You can also find more information by visiting the podcast website.