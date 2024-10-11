Shoothill become official IT partner for Shrewsbury Town Football Club

11.6 C
-

Shoothill has become the official IT service provider to Shrewsbury Town Football Club. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in the club’s digital transformation, enabling them to streamline and enhance IT systems across the board.

From basic IT management to advanced connectivity solutions, Shrewsbury Town FC will be utilising Shoothill’s full suite of IT services. This includes IT support, cyber security, and ensuring their infrastructure is game-day ready to support both fans and operations seamlessly.

Shoothill managed IT addresses the unique challenges facing a business and includes Office 365 support, back-up & antivirus, network infrastructure, connectivity and specialist cyber security solutions.

Liam Dooley, CEO of Shrewsbury Town FC, stated: “We are really happy to partner with Shoothill as our official IT provider. Shoothill’s proven track record in technology innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Shrewsbury Town.”

Simon Jeavons, Group Managing Director at Shoothill, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Shoothill to work with a renowned local club like Shrewsbury Town. It’s a chance for us to demonstrate the depth of our IT capabilities. We’re excited to see how this partnership will grow and showcase what Shoothill Support can offer.”

Shoothill’s IT services are the latest addition to their full-service digital and technology offerings. Under the recently launched division Shoothill Support, their IT services are equipped to tackle the challenges of any business or organisation. The team work as a partner to your organisation, ensuring that your business can achieve its goals.

Shoothill recently turned 18 years old and in this time has worked with everything from start-ups to local SMEs and global brands. With over 400 projects under their belt, the team have nurtured an advanced skillset that enables them to offer a broad range of advanced services. The launch of Shoothill Support marks a new era for the brand as it formalises its capability to offer everything a business could need within digital spaces.

-

-

-

