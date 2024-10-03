Local care organisation celebrates success at prestigious awards ceremony

A local care organisation has much to celebrate after taking home top honours following the Partners in Care AGM and annual conference, winning the highly coveted “Registered Manager of the Year” award and securing the runner-up spot for “Provider of the Year.”

Melissa Morgan the organization’s dedicated and skilled registered manager

Melissa Morgan the organization’s dedicated and skilled registered manager, was recognised for outstanding leadership, innovative care strategies, and a deep commitment to providing exceptional services.

The award for “Registered Manager of the Year” reflects Melissa’s ability to inspire the team, enhance care standards, and create a compassionate environment that truly puts service users first.

- Advertisement -

“I am beyond honoured to receive this award,” said Melissa Morgan. “It’s a reflection of the hard work and passion that our entire team brings to care every day. I’m proud to be part of such a dedicated group of professionals.”

In addition to this individual recognition, the organisation also earned the runner-up award for “Provider of the Year,” acknowledging its comprehensive, high-quality services and commitment to continuous improvement in the care sector. This accolade reflects the organisation’s ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in service delivery, innovative care solutions, and community involvement.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised as one of the top care providers,” said Melissa. “Our goal has always been to provide the best care possible, and these awards validate our mission and dedication.”

The team’s success at the awards ceremony serves as a testament to their hard work, compassion, and ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care. With these accolades, the organisation looks forward to continuing its leadership in the care industry and further enhancing the lives of those it serves.