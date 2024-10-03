Invest Telford celebrates BlueHub’s global success in digital innovation

Telford-based digital supply chain consultancy, BlueHub based at the E-innovation Centre on Priorslee Campus, has once again demonstrated the depth of expertise found in the borough, winning the prestigious Implementation Design Expertise Award at the Cin7 Partner Summit in Denver, Colorado.

BlueHub recently won the prestigious Implementation Design Expertise Award at the Cin7 Partner Summit in Denver, Colorado

BlueHub, supported by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team, continues to push the boundaries of innovation in digital transformation for supply chains worldwide.

The award highlights BlueHub’s exceptional approach to industry best practices and seamless customer on boarding with the Cin7 inventory management solution, affirming its role as a leader in digital supply chain consultancy, system development, and integration.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, praised BlueHub’s achievement:

“BlueHub’s success is a fantastic example of the innovative expertise that resides in Telford. The tech sector is a significant growth area for the borough, and we’re committed to supporting businesses like BlueHub that have the ambition to grow and expand while staying rooted locally.

“This award not only showcases the company’s dedication to driving digital transformation but also highlights the high-calibre businesses we are proud to support through Invest Telford.”

Matt Flanagan, Managing Director of BlueHub, commented:

“Winning the Implementation Design Expertise Award at the Cin7 Partner Summit is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation. This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our team to provide quality service and requirement-specific solutions to our clients.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition and are motivated to continue driving digital supply chain transformation for businesses around the globe.”

The award, which was presented during the Cin7 Partner Summit held from 19-21 August 2024, underscores BlueHub’s role as a trusted partner and expert advisor to businesses seeking to navigate the digital landscape.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team continues to support local businesses like BlueHub, encouraging growth and innovation across all sectors and promoting the borough as a thriving hub for business excellence. BlueHub are part of the councill’s free networking platform for businesses, Hello Telford, which has been designed to allow local businesses to connect, collaborate and communicate.

Find out more by visiting hellotelford.co.uk