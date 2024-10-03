Construction sector invited to Meet the Buyer at major event

How Shropshire businesses can win a share of construction work on county projects totalling billions of pounds is the focus of a new event being held next month.

Artist’s impression of the Pride Hill development, viewed from the lower courtyard.

The Meet the Buyer event on October 29 will also explore how companies can increase their chances of winning work through improving the social value they contribute to construction schemes.

Hosted by Shropshire Constructing Excellence, the Constructing Excellence Midlands Shropshire Club, the event is being held at Telford College in Wellington, from 8.30am to 11am.

- Advertisement -

It will provide opportunities for sub-contractors and supply-chain businesses to meet some of the leading contractors and public sector procurement teams involved in projects such as the regeneration of Shrewsbury’s Riverside area and the flagship Station Quarter development in Telford.

Mark Barrow, chair of Shropshire Constructing Excellence and executive director of place for Shropshire Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for construction sector businesses to learn how they can get involved in a pipeline of projects across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“There will be an expo-style Meet the Buyer event happening throughout the event so attendees can gain a better understanding of timescales, opportunities and the process for bidding for work.

“There will also be talks on the importance of Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) in the construction sector and how businesses can demonstrate good practice and social value, as well as an update on the Building Safety Act.

“This event follows on from the success of the Spring Project Pipeline event and we look forward to welcoming local businesses.”

Key buyers attending the event, which will be free to attend, include Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and McPhillips, with more to be announced in the coming days.

Andrew Carpenter, from Constructing Excellence Midlands, will welcome delegates to the event and there will be a chance for those attending to network with other construction professionals.

Telford is the fastest-growing town in the West Midlands, and the Station Quarter is just one of the major infrastructure projects planned for the next decade. Made up of commercial, residential and education space – including a new sixth form for Telford College.

Shropshire Council has a range of projects in the pipeline or already being delivered – these include the transformation of the Riverside area of Shrewsbury, a new roundabout and railway bridge on the A49 at Craven Arms, and town centre improvements and a new skate park for Oswestry.

The Meet the Buyer event is aimed at businesses involved in construction including sub-contractors, residential and commercial property development, retrofit, supply chain, built environment and master planning, low carbon and sustainability, construction skills and training, civil engineering and infrastructure, building and facilities management, material and building design and sector support specialists.

To register for the event click here.