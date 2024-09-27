Shrewsbury In The Loop campaign gathers pace

A campaign to encourage businesses in Shrewsbury to work together and support each other is gathering momentum.

Frans Gerber, digital marketing director at Howden

The project, called ‘In The Loop’, is being coordinated by Howden, the local insurance broker on Shrewsbury High Street, and aims to provide mutual support for businesses based in the town centre.

Chris Beane, manager of the Howden branch in Shrewsbury, said the campaign had got off to a great start with a recent event for local businesses which focused on digital marketing techniques.

He said: “The whole aim of In The Loop is to bring businesses together to grow contacts and relationships, along with providing the opportunity to learn new skills.

“Our first event was held at Cromwell’s Tap House in Dogpole and the room was full of people, which was really good to see.

“Frans Gerber, digital marketing director at Howden, spoke about the importance of having a clear digital marketing strategy and also took questions about a wide range of marketing issues.

“I introduced the evening by explaining the thinking behind In The Loop as a campaign, and everyone was really positive about being involved.

“We are now looking to organise another event in the coming months which will feature a talk on a different area of expertise, so please look out for more information as and when the details are confirmed.”

Another element of the In The Loop campaign is the creation of a hamper of goods from Shrewsbury town centre suppliers which Howden is giving away to businesses who approach the firm for an insurance quote.

“The idea of the hamper is that it supports traders because we purchase the goods from a range of suppliers in the town centre, and it acts as a thank you to businesses who give us the chance to provide a quote for their insurance,” Chris said.

“We like to think it enables a positive circle of support, and we are encouraging Shrewsbury traders to consider using their fellow town centre businesses as much as they can.

“That’s really what the In The Loop campaign is all about – encouraging people to support each other, which can easily be forgotten during the daily stress and strain of running a business.”

To learn more about the campaign see howdeninsurance.co.uk/in-the-loop-shrewsbury.