Game changing EV-OG launches its first off-grid superfast EV Charger in Telford

Innovative electric charging business EV-OG has launched its first off-grid superfast electric vehicle charger that sets new standards in environmental responsibility and convenience.

EV-OG has installed its first unit at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford, which will not drain power from the national grid

In a major step forward for sustainable transport, EV-OG has installed its first unit at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford, which will not drain power from the national grid.

The power source contains two 150Kw chargers that deliver a rapid charge from zero to 80% in less than 30 minutes and are expected to be a real game changer for EV users and businesses alike.

Unlike traditional chargers that rely heavily on the strained power grid, EV-OG’s solution is entirely off-grid, utilising recycled fuels and renewable energy sources to ensure both speed and sustainability.

EV-OG’s chargers also have a full reporting system that constantly tracks and monitors income and usage.

Jonathan Morgan, CEO of EV-OG, explained the company’s decision to have its first installation in Telford.

“We chose Telford for several reasons, one being the area is heavily residential with a large retail draw,” he said.

“The site itself is also a flagship one for us. The landlord came to us as they had struggled to get any EV supply there due to the grid connection and restrictions on cost.

“Our solution saw us survey the site, agree terms and deploy onto the site within seven days.”

EV-OG is now looking to expand the number of sites it has around the UK, which will also support the transition to increased use of electric vehicles as part of the country’s net zero targets.

ChargeUK, the industry body for charge point operators, has committed to investing more than £6 billion in charging infrastructure before 2030 and doubling the number of charge points in the UK between February 2024 and February 2025.

The need for more EV chargers across the country is evident as Zapmap has put the current number of fully electric cars on the UK roads at 1.2m – a five-fold increase since 2020. This year, electric cars have accounted for 17.2% of all new cars sold in the UK.

EV-OG’s solution offers an opportunity to provide superior service at a lower cost at no cost to businesses who can add these chargers to their sites for free.

Morgan added: “We’re proud to introduce our cutting-edge technology that not only meets the demands of modern EV drivers but also aligns with our commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

“Our off-grid chargers represent a significant leap towards reducing the carbon footprint of EV infrastructure and promoting a more sustainable future.

“We aim to be the leading power source for EV change and our goal is to strategically begin to release EV-OG into the mainstream. We have worked tirelessly to bring to market a robust and deliverable service.

“This is an opportunity to cover a change in the EV market in the UK, we have worked for two years to bring this system to market and now change has begun.

“We will provide businesses with a unique opportunity to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty by offering a reliable, fast, and eco-friendly charging solution.”