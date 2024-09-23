Shoothill announces major expansion as a full-service IT technology provider

Shoothill, a well-established leader in custom software development, website design, and creative services, has launched a new IT Managed Services division.

Mike Davies pictured with Simon Jeavons, Managing Director of Shoothill

Guided by industry veteran Mike Davis, Shoothill IT Managed Services have been developed over the past few months. Mike’s expertise has shaped this new offer into a comprehensive solution giving a business access to technology support without the need to maintain a full in-house IT team.

This new division provides a complete IT managed service specifically designed to relieve companies of the time-consuming, technical and often costly burden of IT management.

Shoothill managed IT addresses the unique challenges facing a business and includes Office 365 support, back-up & antivirus, network infrastructure, connectivity and specialist cyber security solutions.

Mike said: “It’s an honour to take on the role of Head of IT Services at Shoothill and work with such a talented and driven team. Shoothill has always been at the forefront of technology, the dedication, expertise and enthusiasm of the people here is second to none. Together, we will not only continue to provide an outstanding service to our clients but also push the boundaries of what is possible in the IT industry.”

Simon Jeavons, Managing Director of Shoothill said: “For the past 18 years we’ve been developing mission critical custom software solutions for companies and in that role, we quickly learnt and understood their core business processes. Our customers place faith in our ability to know all things tech, so it is a natural progression for us to move into this area.

“Our experience in software development, web design and IT consulting now includes full IT services and means the company is uniquely positioned as a true, full-service provider encompassing consult, create, develop and now support.”

Rod Plummer, Executive Chairman, stated, “While we’re proud of our past achievements, our focus remains firmly on the future. Our ambition is to offer a full suite of digital services within the IT sector, enabling us to become the go-to provider for any digital needs of businesses and organisations alike.”

Shoothill have launched a new website shoothill.com that showcases the new full-service offer and everything they do to create smart digital solutions that enable their customers to succeed.