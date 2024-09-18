Former bank premises in Newport to be transformed into a new tattoo studio

A multi-award-winning realism tattoo artist is opening a new tattoo studio with his wife at former bank premises in Newport High Street.

Requiem Tattoo Shropshire is to open at 95 High Street, Newport

Requiem Tattoo Shropshire, owned by Alexander and Lizzi Kuzmin, is to be launched in attractive premises in a sought-after location in Newport town centre, with the letting handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The husband and wife team, both tattooists, previously worked in Shrewsbury, and they are looking forward to opening Requiem Tattoo Shropshire in Newport next month.

They were attracted to the three-storey period building at 95 High Street by its character.

Alexander said: “It’s a very cool building and we think it adds a lot of character.

“I have a lot of international clients and clients from other parts of the UK, so it will be a nice place to bring people and show them the lovely town of Newport in the lovely county of Shropshire, and just add to their experience.

“We want our studio to provide a service, but we also want it to be a memorable experience.”

He added: “We are going to be looking for other artists to join us. We could potentially house a lot of artists if we wanted to as we have the space.

“We will also be hosting at some point international guest artists from different parts of the world.

“We have a lot of friends in the industry and they will be happy to come and do some work with us when we’re open.”

The property extends to 2,546 sq ft and includes two self-contained residential apartments on the upper floors.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are pleased to have completed a letting to Alexander and Lizzi Kuzmin, and they have exciting plans for the property.

“Their studio will be another welcome addition to Newport town centre and we wish them every success with Requiem Tattoo Shropshire.

“The property was previously occupied by Lloyds Bank and provides spacious and versatile accommodation on the ground floor.

“It also features two spacious self-contained three-bedroom apartments on the first and second floors, as well as an attractive walled garden at the rear of the building.”