Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Wolves legend Steve Bull to open Halls’ new Telford branch

Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Wolves goalscoring legend Steve Bull, MBE, will be officially opening the new Telford branch for Halls, one of the UK’s leading independent firms of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, later this month.

Halls’ new Telford office team
Bull set club records by scoring 306 goals, including 18 hat-tricks during his Wolves career and also played 13 times for England, becoming the first played from football’s third tier to be capped by his home country. He is now a club vice president.

He will be heading to 32 Market Street, Wellington on Wednesday, September 25 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm to open the new Halls branch and is donating an item to raffle for charity. The new office will be open from 4.30pm for visitors.

The new office, which covers Telford and Wrekin area, opened for business today (Monday, September 16) with an attractive offer for new customers. The first 100 customers will receive a 15% fees discount and a free premium marketing package.

Branch manager Matt Gilbert is joined by lettings manager Lauren McConkey, sales negotiator Charli Wisdom and sales assistant Isabelle Honicke.

The official opening is a dream come true for Matt, a lifelong Wolves fan who will get to meet Bull, one of his football heroes. All proceeds from the event will go to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the charity chosen by Halls.

Matt, who has five years’ experience working as an estate agent in the Telford area, added: “We are really looking forward to opening the office on September 16 and the official launch party. I have a great team with me and clients can expect unrivalled personal service and integrity from us.”

The Telford branch links up with Halls’ network of nine other offices, including Shrewsbury to the west, Whitchurch to the north and Kidderminster to the south.

