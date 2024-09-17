Shropshire firms have chance to make a real difference to community

Businesses in Shropshire looking to deliver a positive impact in local communities are being invited to join a new initiative launched by a leading county charity.

Karen Corcoran from Radfield Home Care and Stacey Teece from Community Resource

More than 3,000 people in towns and villages across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin were given help or assistance by Shrewsbury-based charity Community Resource last year.

And now the charity, which works alongside local authorities and the NHS, has launched its first corporate Strategic Partnership scheme for businesses – offering increased social value benefits for companies looking to do more than “just tick a box.”

- Advertisement -

Community Resource chief executive Bev Baxter said the new strategic partnership programme had been designed specifically for companies looking for flexibility in their approach to delivering social value.

“We are able to offer businesses multiple ways to create positive change and meaningful impact in the communities in which they are based. Social value is now more important than ever, and increasingly companies are looking to do more than just tick a box.

“Our track record, with teams of staff and volunteers on the ground, is established – we’ve been working in the county since 1960, when we were formed as Shropshire Rural Community Council.

“Last year alone we helped 1,021 people with hearing loss support and more than 400 households benefitted from our Winter Warmer Appeal which provides emergency grants to people living in fuel poverty and struggling to pay their bills.

“Shropshire is a rural county and nearly 50,000 homes aren’t on the mains gas grid, so they rely on more expensive heating fuels such as oil. We‘ve set up an Oil Buying Club and last year it saved members a total of £41,181 on their heating bills.

“From hearing loss support to a buddy system for people facing loneliness and isolation, our projects make a positive difference to thousands of people every year.

“Our corporate partners are a massive part of what we do, and we are very grateful for all their support. In return, our partners enjoy numerous positive benefits, including lots of positive publicity and a chance to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility in a genuinely meaningful way.”

The first two Community Resource Community Partners are Hadnall-based HealthSec Rehab and Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry.

The collaboration with HealthSec Rehab will focus on delivering essential support and services, particularly to elderly individuals, addressing critical needs in the community.

Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry’s partnership with Community Resource aims to enhance health and wellbeing for older people in the county through a series of joint initiatives.

Community Resource also supports other community initiatives, including fuel poverty advice, an oil buying club to reduce costs for voluntary groups, infrastructure support and the Community Connectors networking group to bring voluntary, community, private and public sector organisations together.

The charity also manages several grant schemes, offers free energy-saving advice and provides training and support for people who run village and community halls.

To find out more about becoming a corporate partner, which starts from £800 per year, call 01743 360641 or email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk