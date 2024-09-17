Colleagues fit for running and cake!

A staff team from Hiab, in Ellesmere, are taking on the Oswestry 10k to get fitter and raise money to help provide care and precious moments for seriously ill children and their families.

A group of employees from the on-road load handling equipment specialists’ logistics department, are working together to be healthier. They are pushing themselves to run to support families who need Hope House Children’s Hospice. The team confess that they’re also hoping that their new sportier lifestyle will counteract the effects of their shared love of cake.

Team members Kelly Scott, aged 37, and Ian Walford, aged 53, visited the children’s hospice, in Morda, on an open morning, and said they came away even more inspired to help.

The cake loving team admitted that their original motivation was to get fit together.

Kelly said: “We all love cake and have supported Hope House’s Let’s Eat Cake campaigns. To make up for all the cake, we realised we needed to do more exercise. I broke my leg last year so have had to build my fitness back up. We’ve enjoyed supporting each other to get fitter and healthier.”

Ian said: “I’m the other side of 50 and had put on some extra pounds. A few of us started to do regular three-mile walks at lunchtime together. These turned into jogs, and we progressed to doing a couch to 5k. We decided we needed a real challenge to motivate us. When our colleague Vicky Lea suggested running the Oswestry 10k for Hope House children’s hospice, we knew it was the perfect fit.

“Vicky is a serious runner, who has taken on marathons and extreme races. She’s also the one who brings in the cupcakes and muffins. She has been our coach and motivator when we need that extra push. I think we would have all given up by now if it wasn’t for her positivity and her amazing motivation.”

A visit to the hospice, meeting children and staff and seeing the facilities on offer, has also inspired Team Hiab to keep going. Dad Ian was particularly moved by the visit.

He said: “When my daughter Bethan was born, she spent the first eight weeks of her life in hospital. We felt quite isolated and unsure of the future. Thankfully, she grew stronger, and is now 26 years old and doing brilliantly. However, I can see how vitally important Hope House is in providing that family support and specialist care that hospitals simply can’t offer.”

Hiab have smashed their £1,000 fundraising target and are now nearing £2,000, and they’re keen to do more for Hope House, says Ian.

“We’re already looking ahead at what we can do next. I’d like to get involved in the Dark Runs, and maybe even a wing walk in the future! We’re very keen to continue to support this local charity which means so much to local families. Watch this space.”

Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer thanked Hiab for signing up for Oswestry 10k for Hope House.

She said: “It’s great news that Hiab have supported us by eating cake, and now by running. They’ve got the ideal balance there.

“It was lovely to welcome Ian and Kelly to our open morning so they could see for themselves where all their amazing fundraising goes. We also treated them to more cake to spur them on. We can’t wait to cheer them all on as they pass by Hope House on the Oswestry 10k route next month!”

If you’d like to run for Team Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith then find out more at hopehouse.org.uk/run

Sponsor the Hiab team at justgiving.com/page/team-logistics-oswestry-10k