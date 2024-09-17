Chambers Photographic joins The Tilly Project as an affiliate photographer

Chambers Photographic, a photography studio based in Market Drayton has joined The Tilly Project as an affiliate photographer.

Carole-Ann of Chambers Photographic has joined The Tilly Project

The Tilly Project, founded in 2021 by Lauren Kennedy, is an organization dedicated to supporting pet owners facing the loss of a beloved companion. They achieve this by providing access to end-of-life pet photography services and resources.

The project connects families with professional photographers, like Carole-Ann from Chambers Photographic, who offer compassionate sessions to capture cherished memories during this difficult time.

- Advertisement -

By joining The Tilly Project, Carole-Ann becomes part of a growing network of professionals committed to helping families preserve these special moments. Her sensitive and thoughtful photography provides clients with meaningful keepsakes that celebrate the unique bond between them and their furry friends.

“I am honoured to join The Tilly Project and support families as they navigate end-of-life care for their pets,” said Carole-Ann. “Through my photography, I aim to capture these precious moments and offer a source of comfort through the images I create for them to cherish.”

The Tilly Project goes beyond photography services. They also offer educational tutorials for individuals and veterinary staff who might not have access to a professional photographer. Additionally, the organization provides resources for pet owners experiencing anticipatory grief and pet loss, supporting them throughout the grieving process.

Pictured, is one of the photos taken by Carole-Ann that inspired her to join The Tilly Project

Carole-Ann’s partnership with The Tilly Project demonstrates her commitment to giving back to the pet-loving community. Her goal is to ensure no pet owner feels alone as they face the loss of their furry companion.