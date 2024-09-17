Breakfast event puts green energy on the menu

Hydrogen Safe, the hydrogen safety training specialist that acts as a conduit between industry and education, has announced that it will deliver a breakfast event in partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group on Friday 4 October from 7.30am-9.30am.

The event will take place at Origins

Taking place at the Origins restaurant at the London Road Campus, the focus of the session titled ‘Hydrogen on the Horizon: Transforming the Automotive and Construction Industries’ will be on how green energy will impact on the construction and automotive sectors.

Starting with a presentation by Hydrogen Safe to share details about the hydrogen projects that are planned throughout the region, Shrewsbury Colleges Group will then provide insight into the information and training that is available across a variety of renewable technologies.

Those attending the free event can expect an open discussion that shares the opportunities and challenges businesses can expect as companies transition to more sustainable ways of working and the country moves towards its ambition to become net zero by 2050.

Green Energy Partnerships Director for Hydrogen Safe, Lizzie Simon, comments: “Following the commitment by UK government to invest £8.3billion in Great British Energy1, along with £500m to support green hydrogen production2, it is clear that the ambition to deliver net zero will have an impact on business.

“Those that get on board and embrace the change are also those that will benefit from the opportunities that green energy will present. We hope that through delivering this breakfast session in partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group we can share the excitement and challenges that we expect to face.”

Business Development Manager for Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Corinne Brown, comments: “We are really pleased to be hosting this event at the College. Committed to providing training in a range of renewable technologies, it makes complete sense for us to partner with Hydrogen Safe to explore the wide-ranging opportunities Hydrogen will bring to our local area.

“We know how important it is to create a platform for people to come together to share thoughts, learn from each other and cultivate innovative ideas that could positively impact us all.

“It’s not just about what we know, but collectively how we can ensure that we embrace change and put in place the infrastructure required so that we can all benefit. This is an exciting time for business in the West Midlands and we are very much looking forward to having an open and productive discussion about what happens next.”

For details about the breakfast event and to book tickets, please visit tickettailor.com/events/shrewsburycollege/1394518.