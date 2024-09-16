15.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Start Tech sponsor national launch of tennis courses

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire IT provider has signed up to sponsor a national tennis event which encourages young people to take up the sport.

Mike Barton, Head of Venues at We Do Tennis
Mike Barton, Head of Venues at We Do Tennis

From September 16th until September 22nd, We Do Tennis is holding a launch week for their 6 week tennis courses where they hope to get over 500 new children playing tennis. 70 new courses will kick off in communities across England and Wales from next week. Start Tech, an IT service provider based in Shrewsbury, is sponsoring the launch.

“Launch week is all about creating opportunities for young people to stay active, learn new skills, and become part of a vibrant tennis community,” said Jack Cole, Head of Communications at We Do Tennis. “We’re encouraging everyone to take part in these courses. They’re a fantastic way to get active and discover a new extracurricular hobby as kids head back to school.”

- Advertisement -

The launch of the new courses is also expected to bring benefits to the participating venues. By attracting new players and offering them a clear path to continued participation, We Do Tennis believe that venues will see increased footfall and membership revenue, helping to sustain them through the winter months.

“September is a crucial time for us,” said Mike Barton, Head of Venues at We Do Tennis. “Families are looking to establish new routines, and we want tennis to be a part of that. The Launch Week courses are perfectly timed to meet that need, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and returning players to our venues. We can’t thank Start Tech enough for their tremendous support.”

Start Tech’s Managing Director, Ian Groves, adds: “Encouraging kids to take up a sport and learn new skills is obviously hugely important for their health and development, which is why Start Tech wanted to get behind the season launch of We Do Tennis. As we head towards the winter months, I believe adults and children alike could all do with this kind of incentive to keep active. We hope communities across the UK take advantage of these great courses.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP