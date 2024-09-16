Start Tech sponsor national launch of tennis courses

A Shropshire IT provider has signed up to sponsor a national tennis event which encourages young people to take up the sport.

Mike Barton, Head of Venues at We Do Tennis

From September 16th until September 22nd, We Do Tennis is holding a launch week for their 6 week tennis courses where they hope to get over 500 new children playing tennis. 70 new courses will kick off in communities across England and Wales from next week. Start Tech, an IT service provider based in Shrewsbury, is sponsoring the launch.

“Launch week is all about creating opportunities for young people to stay active, learn new skills, and become part of a vibrant tennis community,” said Jack Cole, Head of Communications at We Do Tennis. “We’re encouraging everyone to take part in these courses. They’re a fantastic way to get active and discover a new extracurricular hobby as kids head back to school.”

The launch of the new courses is also expected to bring benefits to the participating venues. By attracting new players and offering them a clear path to continued participation, We Do Tennis believe that venues will see increased footfall and membership revenue, helping to sustain them through the winter months.

“September is a crucial time for us,” said Mike Barton, Head of Venues at We Do Tennis. “Families are looking to establish new routines, and we want tennis to be a part of that. The Launch Week courses are perfectly timed to meet that need, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and returning players to our venues. We can’t thank Start Tech enough for their tremendous support.”

Start Tech’s Managing Director, Ian Groves, adds: “Encouraging kids to take up a sport and learn new skills is obviously hugely important for their health and development, which is why Start Tech wanted to get behind the season launch of We Do Tennis. As we head towards the winter months, I believe adults and children alike could all do with this kind of incentive to keep active. We hope communities across the UK take advantage of these great courses.”