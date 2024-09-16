From AI to imposter syndrome – Shropshire Chamber launches new training courses

Businesses who are looking to learn more about the benefits of artificial intelligence in the workplace are being offered a helping hand from a new Shropshire Chamber of Commerce training course.

Alex Brown, Shropshire Chamber’s training and development facilitator

The Introduction to AI for Business – Microsoft CoPilot session will take place on October 16 at the Chamber’s Telford offices, on Stafford Park, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Delivered by Stuart Ford of Software Skills Limited, the interactive session will explore the impact of AI in business, and delegates will learn how to apply the powerful technology to their own day-to-day operations.

Shropshire Chamber’s training and development facilitator Alex Brown said: “If you’re looking to get started with AI and you’re eager to understand its potential, then this session is the ideal place to begin.

“You will gain a basic understanding of what AI actually is, and learn how it is revolutionising business operations.

“Stuart will help delegates understand how AI can be put to good use in the workplace, and you’ll discover how to get started and how to choose the right AI platform that suits your individual requirements.

“You’ll learn how to right effective prompts and how to get the best out of AI – and to make the most of the practical aspects of the session, it’s advisable tor delegates to bring their own laptop.”

It’s part of a busy programme of training for Shropshire Chamber this autumn. Another highlight is the second ‘Imposter Syndrome’ session which takes place on October 15, also at the Chamber’s office on Stafford Park, from 9.30am to 12pm.

“It’s designed to empower participants to recognise, understand and effectively cope with Imposter Syndrome, and is being run again following the success of our first pilot session earlier this year,” Alex said.

“Through engaging discussions, self-reflection and practical exercises, attendees will gain the confidence and tools to overcome the feelings of self-doubt to help them reach their full potential.

“Whatever your profession, if you have ever felt like a fraud and doubted your own capabilities, this workshop could help change your perspective.”

Other courses available over the coming weeks include sessions of core health and safety subjects, marketing, sales, and a series of international trade training sessions covering import, export, and customs.

Alex said: “If you’re interested in booking a place on any of our courses in October, please be quick – some sessions including how to be a powerful guest speaker, fire marshal and fire awareness, and customer service excellence are already fully booked.”

To find out more, or to book a place, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/business-training.