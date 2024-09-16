15.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Employment Rights Bill could make businesses less likely to hire, says Shropshire expert

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

The Government’s proposals to give workers more rights from day one could put some employers off hiring new staff, a Shropshire-based employment law expert has said.

Alasdair Hobbs
Alasdair Hobbs

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results in Telford, said the reforms to workers’ rights announced by Labour in the run-up to the general election were a worry for many businesses, particularly SMEs.

He said: “The Employment Rights Bill, which was promised within the new Government’s first 100 days, could have an impact on the market.

- Advertisement -

“Employing new members of staff is always a big decision and it’s likely that businesses, especially SMEs, simply won’t employ unless they really need to.

“As with every piece of legislation, the devil will be in the detail, and we are waiting to see exactly what changes will be introduced so we can advise our clients, but there is plenty of worry out there.

“Indeed, more than half of 715 businesses recently polled by the Institute of Directors said they would be less likely to hire new staff if these reforms came in, which is a stark message about how many employers are feeling.”

Alasdair said it was important for the Government to confirm the details of the reforms sooner rather than later to give businesses some clarity.

He added: “If the Government is going to introduce these measures in its first 100 days, it doesn’t have much time left.

“The one thing all businesses crave is stability, so it’s vital that we are given clear direction about exactly what the reforms will entail, and when they will be introduced, as soon as possible.”

Alasdair has been in practice for more than 30 years, specialising in employment law. He works with businesses all over Shropshire and across the country advising on HR and employment issues.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP