Shropshire Chamber chief executive to dive with sharks

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive will be coming face-to-face with 10ft long sharks when she takes a dive into the unknown to raise cash for a local charity.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber.

Ruth Ross has volunteered to take part in a shark dive experience to raise cash for The Movement Centre in Oswestry, which provides life-changing children’s physiotherapy.

The challenge will take place on September 28 at the Blue Planet Aquarium at Cheshire Oaks – and Ruth is hoping businesses will sponsor her. A Just Giving page has been set up at www.justgiving.com/page/ruth-ross-1724241818755

Ruth said: “It’s not every day you get the opportunity to meet creatures of the deep face-to-face, and I firmly believe it’s good to put yourself to the test now and then by stepping out of your comfort zone.

“So that’s why I’ll be scuba diving with ten feet long Sand Tiger Sharks, Nurse Sharks, Blacktip Sharks, Bamboo Sharks, Southern Stingrays and other magnificent aquatic fish.

“It will be a close up and cage-free experience – and something that I’m sure will live with me for a long time.

“I’m excited and terrified at the same time, but given the wonderful cause I’m raising money for, I’m prepared to push myself to the limit.”

The Movement Centre offers specialised physiotherapy to help children gain movement control.

The team helps children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down’s Syndrome and other diagnoses to achieve new skills through increased strength and control of their movement.

They specialise in Targeted Training that addresses the children’s movement control and a course of therapy can help children to gain essential functional skills which can make a child far more independent and completely change their lives.

The Movement Centre team said: “We’re incredibly grateful to brave supporters like Ruth who are prepared to take on this amazing challenge.

“It’s one of a series of creative events we’ve been planning to help raise funds for our charity so that we can, in turn, help more children and families who really need our help.”

To find out more about the challenge, go to the-movement-centre.co.uk/shark-dive-2024.