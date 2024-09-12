Eight promotions announced at Shropshire legal firm as growth ramps up

Aaron & Partners has announced a new round of internal promotions across key departments, including three new Partners and three new Senior Associates.

Vlad Macdonald-Munteanu, Hannah Fynn and Paul Hennity are among the latest promotions to be announced by Aaron & Partners

The law firm, which operates from offices in Shrewsbury, Chester, Greater Manchester, and the Wirral, has confirmed a total of eight team members across the business are set to move into more senior positions.

Among them are Real Estate Solicitor Hannah Fynn, Contested Trusts & Probate Solicitor Vlad Macdonald-Munteanu, and Employment Solicitor Paul Hennity, who have all been made Partners in the firm.

Hannah acts for an array of clients on matters concerning commercial property and mines and minerals, while Vlad’s expertise lies in dealing with high value estate and trust disputes. Paul’s experience is in dealing with claims in employment tribunals and negotiating settlement agreements.

Sarah Henderson from the Wills, Trusts & Tax team and Stephanie King from the Real Estate team have been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate Solicitor, recognising their experience and contributions to the firm.

While Charlotte McCubbin, Leah Edwards and Rebecca Christian have all been promoted to Associate level in light of their progress and increasing experience within the firm.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “We pride ourselves on having a genuine commitment to career development and personal advancement here, so it’s a pleasure to announce another round of well-earned promotions.

“Each is richly deserved and comes in recognition of the high levels of expertise and dedication they have demonstrated.

“Following another fantastic year for the firm, we look forward to seeing how these talented individuals excel in their new roles and help us deliver another period of growth, which will come with a continued focus on excellent service for our private and commercial clients.”