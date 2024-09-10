iconsys strengthens sales team with two senior appointments

One of the UK’s fastest-growing industrial automation specialists has strengthened its sales team with an internal promotion and a high-profile appointment to help it achieve ambitious expansion plans.

Andrew Rushton and Andy Bunce

iconsys, which provides control and automation solutions, power conversion and system integration services to more than ten different sectors, has promoted Andy Bunce to Technical Sales Director and recruited Andrew Rushton as Group Sales Director.

This change aims to build on the Telford-based firm’s record year, which has seen it launch two new technical offices in Cheshire and Scotland and increase orders to £14.5m by the end of this year – a £5m boost on the previous twelve months.

Andrew Rushton, a Chartered Engineer, is hugely experienced in developing global sales strategies and delivering sustained growth across several sectors. One of these is energy, which is a key market for iconsys.

“This is a fantastic coup for our business and will create a lot of interest in our industry. Due to the size and complexity of our fast-growing business, we felt the need to bolster our sales organisation at the very top, in order to prepare for the future,” explained Nick Darrall, Managing Director of iconsys.

“Andrew has joined in the newly created position of Group Sales Director and will take responsibility for the day-to-day management of the sales team. He will also take ownership of our ‘Go to Market’ plan and deliver against our long-term sales objectives.”

He continued: “He will work interactively across multiple functions and have a direct input on organisational strategy, having previously been involved in implementing the strategic development of sales across one of the globe’s largest robotic and process solutions providers.”

Working across the world, Andrew has held several account management and sales director positions for Schneider Electric and ABB, launching a new automation business and delivering sustained growth through key alliances and developing strategic accounts.

“This is a really exciting time to be joining the iconsys journey, with the company’s expertise already helping many blue-chip clients improve productivity, operational efficiency, safety, and profitability, as well as supporting critical sectors to decarbonise,” added Andrew.

“There is a strong push to increase market share across key areas of maritime, construction materials, metals, energy, transportation and consumer goods, many of which I already have experience in.”

He went on to add: “I’m a strategic thinker and am looking forward to identifying and implementing a new organisational strategy that plays to our strengths and accelerates our sales growth.”

iconsys, which has seen its workforce increase by 25% to 81 people, has named Andy Bunce as its new Technical Sales Director.

He has been with the company for 14 years and continues to be instrumental in building its sales and achieving financial success through his relentless delivery of world-class customer service to our clients.

In this vital new role, Andy will take ownership of expanding the technical skills of the growing team and will take responsibility for developing existing and new business opportunities, specifically taking charge of large business pursuits and key bids.

The passionate advocate of using automation to make manufacturing safer and more efficient, he has been with the company since 2010, and his latest role marks the massive impact he has had on winning new business and the successful execution of projects.

“Our approach is all about delivering innovative value and differentiation at all stages of multi-staged design process; we consult, design, build, install, commission, and provide comprehensive service support to optimise operations for the full lifecycle of industrial assets we enhance,” pointed out Andy.

“The philosophy of building technical sales is something that many of our blue-chip customers have already embraced.”

He concluded: “Andrew Rushton and I have already started to collaborate on this approach, and I want to build on this further in my new role, as we look to take on larger and more complex opportunities across metals, pulp & paper, automotive, marine, transportation, energy, construction materials and consumer goods industries.”