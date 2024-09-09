14.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Haughmond Hill Cafe business opportunity

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Forestry England is looking for businesses that would be interested in running the cafe at Haughmond Hill, near Shrewsbury.

The Cafe at Haughmond Hill. Photo: Forestry England / Crown Copyright
The Cafe at Haughmond Hill. Photo: Forestry England / Crown Copyright

Haughmond Hill attracts around 150,000 visitors each year. The hill offers spectacular views across the River Severn and the town of Shrewsbury, stretching out to the South Shropshire and Welsh hills beyond.

Many people visit Haughmond Hill regularly, often to walk their dogs or enjoy the views. Visitors can make use of a range of walking trails, picnic areas and cafe.

- Advertisement -

Forestry England is the country’s largest land manager, looking after the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests.

Its cafes are run by third-party businesses who sign up to a contract which lasts for a set number of years. When the contract comes to an end, these opportunities are re-tendered to create fair and open competition.

Anyone is welcome to apply for the Haughmond Hill Cafe tender. The aim is to have a cafe which uses local produce and serves high-quality but affordable food.

The value of the tender over the contract period is expected to be in the region of £2 million.

The closing date for tenders is 12pm on Friday 1st November 2024.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP