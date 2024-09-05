Aico’s Project SOS returns, pledging volunteers to Shropshire causes

Providing support to local community projects, causes and charities is fundamental to Shropshire-based home life safety expert, Aico.

Following its vast success last year, Aico have decided to relaunch Project SOS, now accepting applications from local organisations to secure a week of volunteering from enthusiastic Aico colleagues.

Colleagues regularly volunteer their time to support a variety of projects, with them carrying out on average 2,000 hours each year. From preparing food in a community kitchen and sorting children’s clothing donations, to painting buildings and sprucing up communal garden areas – they spend their time giving back and making a difference.

Creating safer communities is one of Aico’s core values, who throughout the year proactively seek out worthy projects for their colleagues to volunteer their time at, which would normally have to be paid for or funded to complete.

Project SOS is all about seeking charities and causes to spend their time supporting, offering organisations within Shropshire a full week of volunteering to complete a community project.

Maybe your organisation has an unfinished outdoor area, or a tired events room needs a repaint? Whatever your needs, Aico want to help. They are looking for a project which will greatly benefit the Shropshire community.

Community Liaison, Laura Opechowska, is excited to find out which projects will be put forward, adding; “Project SOS presents a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues to make a real difference in the community. We are eager to see what local causes come forward this year and are keen to lend our support to projects that will have a lasting impact.”

Applications are now open to all local organisations within Shropshire including charities, community groups and educational organisations, until Friday 13th September 2024. To apply please visit aico.co.uk/in-the-community/projectsos/ or to find out more, please email sustainability@aico.co.uk