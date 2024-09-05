12 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Aico’s Project SOS returns, pledging volunteers to Shropshire causes

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Providing support to local community projects, causes and charities is fundamental to Shropshire-based home life safety expert, Aico.

Colleagues regularly volunteer their time to support a variety of projects
Colleagues regularly volunteer their time to support a variety of projects

Following its vast success last year, Aico have decided to relaunch Project SOS, now accepting applications from local organisations to secure a week of volunteering from enthusiastic Aico colleagues.

Colleagues regularly volunteer their time to support a variety of projects, with them carrying out on average 2,000 hours each year. From preparing food in a community kitchen and sorting children’s clothing donations, to painting buildings and sprucing up communal garden areas – they spend their time giving back and making a difference.

- Advertisement -

Creating safer communities is one of Aico’s core values, who throughout the year proactively seek out worthy projects for their colleagues to volunteer their time at, which would normally have to be paid for or funded to complete.

Project SOS is all about seeking charities and causes to spend their time supporting, offering organisations within Shropshire a full week of volunteering to complete a community project.

Maybe your organisation has an unfinished outdoor area, or a tired events room needs a repaint? Whatever your needs, Aico want to help. They are looking for a project which will greatly benefit the Shropshire community.

Community Liaison, Laura Opechowska, is excited to find out which projects will be put forward, adding; “Project SOS presents a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues to make a real difference in the community. We are eager to see what local causes come forward this year and are keen to lend our support to projects that will have a lasting impact.”  

Applications are now open to all local organisations within Shropshire including charities, community groups and educational organisations, until Friday 13th September 2024. To apply please visit aico.co.uk/in-the-community/projectsos/ or to find out more, please email sustainability@aico.co.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP