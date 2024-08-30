13.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Watson & Thornton veteran retires after 50 years of service

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A beloved member of the Shrewsbury community is hanging up his measuring tape after a remarkable five-decade career.

Bryan Machin, a longtime employee of Watson & Thornton is retiring
Bryan Machin, a longtime employee of Watson & Thornton is retiring

Bryan Machin, a longtime employee of Watson & Thornton, the town’s premier fabric and haberdashery store, will be retiring on Friday, August 30th.

Machin began his journey with the company in 1972 as a “Saturday boy” at the Ellesmere Port market. Over the years, he worked at various locations, including Wellington and Telford, before settling in Shrewsbury in 1984. He has been a familiar face to generations of customers, many of whom have grown up with him.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been a pleasure to get to know so many people over the years,” Machin said. “I’ve met customers who have moved away and come back, and they’re always amazed to see me still here.”

Beyond his work at Watson & Thornton, Machin has been an active member of the Shrewsbury community. He has coached volleyball at local schools, played for various teams, and currently referees in the National Volleyball League.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Machin said. “I have some plans for 2025, including weddings and a concert.”

Watson & Thornton owners Colin and Caroline Thornton, as well as their daughter Pascale, have expressed their gratitude for Machin’s dedication and service. “Bryan has been a valuable member of our team for many years,” they said. “We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP