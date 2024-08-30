Watson & Thornton veteran retires after 50 years of service

A beloved member of the Shrewsbury community is hanging up his measuring tape after a remarkable five-decade career.

Bryan Machin, a longtime employee of Watson & Thornton is retiring

Bryan Machin, a longtime employee of Watson & Thornton, the town’s premier fabric and haberdashery store, will be retiring on Friday, August 30th.

Machin began his journey with the company in 1972 as a “Saturday boy” at the Ellesmere Port market. Over the years, he worked at various locations, including Wellington and Telford, before settling in Shrewsbury in 1984. He has been a familiar face to generations of customers, many of whom have grown up with him.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been a pleasure to get to know so many people over the years,” Machin said. “I’ve met customers who have moved away and come back, and they’re always amazed to see me still here.”

Beyond his work at Watson & Thornton, Machin has been an active member of the Shrewsbury community. He has coached volleyball at local schools, played for various teams, and currently referees in the National Volleyball League.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Machin said. “I have some plans for 2025, including weddings and a concert.”

Watson & Thornton owners Colin and Caroline Thornton, as well as their daughter Pascale, have expressed their gratitude for Machin’s dedication and service. “Bryan has been a valuable member of our team for many years,” they said. “We wish him all the best in his retirement.”