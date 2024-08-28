17.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services expands fleet with New Generation DAF

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford-based Cartwright Waste Disposal Services has purchased a New Generation DAF XD 410 FAN 6×2 rigid, with multicompartment trade waste bin collection truck specification.

The new New Generation DAF vehicle is intended to provide a more efficient service on a larger scale
The new New Generation DAF vehicle is intended to provide a more efficient service on a larger scale

The new vehicle, supplied by local DAF dealer Greenhous Commercials Shrewsbury, will be a new addition as the company looks to grow their 29-strong fleet following 41-years of continued success.

The new vehicle is intended to provide a more efficient service on a larger scale to better serve their customers, collecting general waste, mixed recycling and food waste from customers within the Shrewsbury area.

- Advertisement -

John Cartwright, Managing Director, Cartwright Waste Disposal Services, commented: “I chose DAF and Greenhous Commercials due to the back-up, ongoing support available and the knowledge given by their sales team. The quality and their ability to tailor products to our requirements is second to none.”

With safety features such as DAF Digital Vision System, DAF Corner View and passenger door window, these vehicles are welcomed additions to the fleet. The DAF XD has been adapted to be fit for purpose in their operation and has been fitted with a 26T NTM KGH+FK body equipped with split-body technology and on-board weigh system to collect a variety of waste and to ensure recycling is maximised in one single trip.

Cartwright continued: “We’re very happy following the delivery of the truck and the follow up given by the sales team. The drivers have enjoyed driving the new vehicle and have adapted to the DAF Digital Vision System despite feeling apprehensive towards the change.

Continuing their fleet expansion, Cartwright Waste Disposal Services has also ordered a New Generation DAF XF 530 FAQ Hook Loader 8×2 draw bar application to service their roll on-roll off container fleet.

Martin Jones, Area Sales Manager, NTM-GB stated: “Collaborating with John at Cartwright Waste Disposal Services to introduce a new 26t Refuse Collection Vehicle to their fleet was a great experience.

“Working alongside Greenhous Commercials, the project involved customising the vehicle to meet updated specifications, we successfully tailored the chassis and body to meet the necessary requirements. I look forward to spotting this vehicle as it travels around Shropshire and the surrounding areas.”

Colin Moore, Sales Executive, Greenhous Commercials Shrewsbury concluded: “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside NTM and Cartwright Waste Disposal Services to ensure the truck meets the day-to-day operations of their business. We wish them all the best with their new DAF to their fleet.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP