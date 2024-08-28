Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services expands fleet with New Generation DAF

Telford-based Cartwright Waste Disposal Services has purchased a New Generation DAF XD 410 FAN 6×2 rigid, with multicompartment trade waste bin collection truck specification.

The new New Generation DAF vehicle is intended to provide a more efficient service on a larger scale

The new vehicle, supplied by local DAF dealer Greenhous Commercials Shrewsbury, will be a new addition as the company looks to grow their 29-strong fleet following 41-years of continued success.

The new vehicle is intended to provide a more efficient service on a larger scale to better serve their customers, collecting general waste, mixed recycling and food waste from customers within the Shrewsbury area.

John Cartwright, Managing Director, Cartwright Waste Disposal Services, commented: “I chose DAF and Greenhous Commercials due to the back-up, ongoing support available and the knowledge given by their sales team. The quality and their ability to tailor products to our requirements is second to none.”

With safety features such as DAF Digital Vision System, DAF Corner View and passenger door window, these vehicles are welcomed additions to the fleet. The DAF XD has been adapted to be fit for purpose in their operation and has been fitted with a 26T NTM KGH+FK body equipped with split-body technology and on-board weigh system to collect a variety of waste and to ensure recycling is maximised in one single trip.

Cartwright continued: “We’re very happy following the delivery of the truck and the follow up given by the sales team. The drivers have enjoyed driving the new vehicle and have adapted to the DAF Digital Vision System despite feeling apprehensive towards the change.

Continuing their fleet expansion, Cartwright Waste Disposal Services has also ordered a New Generation DAF XF 530 FAQ Hook Loader 8×2 draw bar application to service their roll on-roll off container fleet.

Martin Jones, Area Sales Manager, NTM-GB stated: “Collaborating with John at Cartwright Waste Disposal Services to introduce a new 26t Refuse Collection Vehicle to their fleet was a great experience.

“Working alongside Greenhous Commercials, the project involved customising the vehicle to meet updated specifications, we successfully tailored the chassis and body to meet the necessary requirements. I look forward to spotting this vehicle as it travels around Shropshire and the surrounding areas.”

Colin Moore, Sales Executive, Greenhous Commercials Shrewsbury concluded: “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside NTM and Cartwright Waste Disposal Services to ensure the truck meets the day-to-day operations of their business. We wish them all the best with their new DAF to their fleet.