Local business signs up to support Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

An executive headhunting firm is the latest business to sign up to become a Silver Tier Corporate Partner of Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

Neil Cowan and James Richards from DMOS People with Craig Baker from Shropshire Wildlife Trust
Custodia Vitae is a Shropshire business that specialises in executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition. They engage with employers on a retained basis and have committed to making a £500 donation to Shropshire Wildlife Trust for every placement made going forwards.

Neil Cowan, Director of Custodia Vitae says: “At Custodia Vitae, we are hugely passionate about helping Shropshire based businesses thrive through acquiring talent for local organisations. We search the length and breadth of the country, ultimately relocating professionals to live and work in our beloved Shropshire.

“Our decision to partner with Shropshire Wildlife Trust was based on their shared passion for our local area and their commitment to maintaining and preserving nature in our region. Our candidates can move to Shropshire with the knowledge that they have helped to maintain the beautiful natural environment which they and their families will be enjoying”.

Custodia Vitae is part of the DMOS People recruitment group that provides temporary and permanent recruitment solutions to a range of sectors across the West Midlands and mid Wales. Custodia Vitae provides search and selection from middle management through to C-level positions in roles that include HR, legal, technology, engineering, sales, IT, marketing, and general management.

Craig Baker, Grants & Corporates Manager at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Thank you to Custodia Vitae for supporting our vision of creating a thriving natural world in Shropshire.

“By partnering with Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Custodia Vitae is helping to protect local wildlife and their habitats as well as improving the quality of the environment where their team and clients live and work.”

If you are interested in finding out more about partnering with Shropshire Wildlife Trust email corporates@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk.

