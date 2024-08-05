19.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Senior associate joins Lanyon Bowdler’s dispute resolution team

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An experienced lawyer who was raised near Telford has returned home after 30 years of working in London to join a Shropshire law firm.

John Cox
John Cox

Senior associate solicitor John Cox has extensive experience in property litigation and has joined Lanyon Bowdler’s dispute resolution team in Telford.

John said: “I know the area well having been brought up in Kynnersley – it’s an ideal location, just five miles from Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office. 

- Advertisement -

“It was always my intention to return to the area and having left the very successful specialist firm I co-founded in London thirty years ago, this seems like a good opportunity. 

“I chose to join Lanyon Bowdler because it is a hugely respected local firm with a strong practice in my area of expertise and I hope to play a role in helping to grow the dispute resolution side of the firm.”

During his career, John has built up extensive experience in property litigation, including professional negligence claims against solicitors, along with landlord and tenant disputes, vendor and purchaser disputes, boundary disputes, nuisance claims, and disputes between co-owners.

John added: “I am looking forward to meeting new clients, who can expect hard work, a complete commitment to their interests and a proven problem-solving ability that I bring to my job. 

“I pride myself on being able to see the wood for the trees – my priority is to make sure that the client thoroughly understands the risks of their position and of any action they may take before they take it.”

Andrew Pegg, head of dispute resolution at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to welcome John on board – an appointment that will strengthen the dispute resolution team at a time when we are seeing an expansion of our client-base.

“John works hard for his clients, understanding that their interests are always our top priority. He has a really impressive CV which has been built on many years’ experience and will prove to be a valuable asset to our team.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP