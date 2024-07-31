Wiltshire Farm Foods Telford drives towards a greener future

Wiltshire Farm Foods Telford has acquired a fleet of Electric Vehicles (EVs) to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment whilst its drivers carry out the important work of delivering meals to some of society’s most vulnerable.

The Wiltshire Farm Foods Telford team with the new fleet of Electric Vehicles

The leading ready meal provider has demonstrated its commitment to reaching Net Zero targets by mobilising its ‘industry-first’ fleet of refrigerated EVs.

The team is delighted with the addition of the new vehicles, as driver supervisor Nicholas Rushton explains:

“We’re in the business of sometimes driving great distances to deliver to our customers so the fact that we’re doing our bit for the environment means a great deal to the team here.”

Thanks to parent company, apetito, the branch has benefitted from £14.3m investment to convert 75% of the entire Wiltshire Farm Foods fleet nationwide to EVs before the end of 2025. This change is set to save an impressive 1,358 tonnes of CO2e per year.

The transition of refrigerated vehicles to electric marks a groundbreaking innovation due to the significant power draw required for refrigeration – something which many industry experts described as ‘impossible’ to achieve.

Many of the vehicles also have the unique addition of solar panels, enabling them to generate their own electricity whilst the vans are on in motion.

Branch manager Roger Brookes says:

“It’s been fascinating to understand more about the technology involved with these EVs and great to see the enthusiasm of our drivers as they take to the roads in them.

“Having recently been awarded a King’s Awards for Sustainable Development due to our closed-loop recycling scheme with our food trays, we’re really pleased to expand further on our sustainability credentials in this way.” Wiltshire Farm Foods has committed to electrifying its fleet with over 300 brand-new refrigerated EVs to be rolled out across its 60 branches UK-wide.