Revenue swells as environmental consultancy celebrates six years of profitable growth

A Shrewsbury-based environmental consultancy has reported another record-breaking year of growth.

Paul Ellis, MD of GeoSmart Information

GeoSmart Information, specialists in flood risk, drainage, groundwater and contaminated land, has recorded its highest figures yet, with its annual reported revenue at £2.1m – up from £1.85 million in 2022-23, and tripling since July 2017.

The sustained business growth is mostly attributed to a surge in demand for GeoSmart’s flood risk services from architects, planners, and surveyors, as well as major project wins linked to Section 19 flood investigations and environmental due diligence supported by its newly developed FloodSmart Analytics tool.

Dr Paul Ellis, managing director of GeoSmart Information said: “We’ve witnessed significant appetite for environmental reports due to the need for more detailed information for planning applications. Specifically, our flood risk services have been the most in demand over the past year, so much so that we have plans to expand the team. As we continue to grow, our commitment to ongoing business investment and innovation will prevail.”

Over the last 12 months, GeoSmart has celebrated numerous milestones, including becoming a British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) Associate. The business was also awarded its second lot of funding from the UK Space Agency for research into how satellite technology can help water resource management and disaster mitigation.

Other achievements include hosting nine CPD webinars and four in-person sessions, and launching two new CPDs: Flood Risk Management for Asset Managers; and Environmental Information for Project Managers.