Reech and Reward to support Dog A.I.D

Full-service marketing agency Reech has named Dog A.I.D as the winner of its Reech and Reward initiative for 2024, providing £10,000 in marketing support, designed to propel Dog A.I.D.’s mission forward.

Dog A.I.D. is a charity specialising in training dogs to assist individuals with a range of physical disabilities. These specially trained canine companions provide life-changing support, enhancing mobility, independence, and emotional well-being for their human partners.

Dog A.I.D are unique as they train people’s own pet dog to become an Assistance Dog, working with a large variety of different breeds. This unique approach works with the existing, strong bond that Dog A.I.D’s clients already have with their pet, which is incredibly important for building a lasting partnership.

After an impressive round of pitches from Shropshire Charities, Reech announced Dog A.I.D as its chosen charity for 2024. From Dog A.I.D’s pitch, it was clear that marketing services could have a profound impact on the charity in overcoming its barriers to growth.

Belinda Johnson, CEO of Dog A.I.D., shared: “Winning the Reech & Reward initiative is incredibly exciting for Dog A.I.D. Reech’s support will be instrumental in allowing us to share our story with a wider audience and secure the resources needed to train more life-changing Assistance Dogs. We’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a bigger difference in the lives of people with physical disabilities.”

Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Dog A.I.D. as our Reech & Reward winner this year. Their dedication to working with clients to train their own pet dog and the life-changing impact this has is inspiring. We can’t wait to work with Dog A.I.D to raise their brand awareness and drive results for them as a charity.”