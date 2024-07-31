26 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Finalists revealed for new apprenticeship awards

A stellar line-up of finalists has been revealed for the first ever Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards.

Judges shortlist entries for the first ever Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards
The event has been created to celebrate the brightest apprentices in the area, as well as recognising employers for their support of apprenticeships.

McPhillips of Telford, WR Partners of Shrewsbury, and Dyke Yaxley of Shrewsbury are shortlisted in the large employer category, while the medium sized employer finalists are Fabweld from Telford, Pave Aways of Knockin, and Shingler Group from Myddle.

In the small employer category, the three finalists are Ascendancy of Newport, Connexis from Telford, and Start Tech of Shrewsbury.

Finalists in the individual categories come from all corners of the county. Categories include Construction, Health & Social Care, Engineering & Manufacturing, IT & Digital Industries, Early Years and Education, Creative & Media, and Business Legal & Finance.

Tickets are now on sale for the awards night, which includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and live musical entertainment. It will be held at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel on the evening of October 3.

On overall star apprentice for both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin areas will also be crowned on the night.

The competition is backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsors Aico of Oswestry and Telford College.

It has been organised by award-winning Shropshire events company Yarrington, in partnership with Shropshire Business Live TV which will be filming and streaming the awards presentations.

Carl Jones, producer and presenter at SBLTV, said: “The quality and volume of entries surpassed all expectations, and the panel of judges said they faced a very difficult task narrowing down each category to three finalists and choosing their winners.”

Mark Allsop, managing director of Yarrington, added: “We’re delighted with the response to the awards in its first year, and are looking forward to a fantastic awards evening.

“It’s going to be a real celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, and the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff.”

For details on the awards and to book tickets see stwaa.co.uk.

