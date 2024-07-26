Oswestry Women in Business event to feature talk by hospital’s charity director 

A business networking event returns to Oswestry in September following a hugely successful debut in the town earlier in the year.

Victoria Sugden, guest speaker at the event

Arranged by Lanyon Bowdler, the event will feature a talk by guest speaker Victoria Sugden, the charity director of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital League of Friends, and people can book their places now.

The inaugural Women in Business event took place at The Townhouse in Oswestry in early May. It attracted more than 50 people and included a talk by North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan.

The project is the brainchild of Rachel Tomley, who works in Lanyon Bowdler’s family law team in Oswestry. The events are open to everyone and are aimed at providing an opportunity for professionals to meet and grow their network of contacts – as well as being interesting and inspiring in their own right.

“We were absolutely delighted with how popular the first Oswestry Women in Business event was and how well it was received by those who attended,” Rachel said.

“We are now organising the next one, which will be held at the same venue on September 27.

“It gets underway at 1.30pm and provides the ideal opportunity to network with other guests and listen to our guest speaker Victoria Sugden, who will join us to give an outline of her fascinating career at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH). There will also be the chance to ask questions.

“Victoria’s career spans the commercial, public, and third sectors. She is the lead governor at RJAH and champions women’s inclusion in the workforce, emphasising innovation and talent retention to foster diverse and exceptional organisations.

“For the past decade, she has served as charity director for The League of Friends

and more recently the RJAH Charity. At RJAH, Victoria is incredibly proud of her all-women team who she says are individually and collectively remarkable.

“Although the event is called Oswestry Women in Business, it is important to Lanyon Bowdler that our events are inclusive, and therefore all are welcome to attend. Our overall goal is to see professional relationships build across the Oswestry area by arranging regular events like this.

“Spaces for our event in September are limited so I would urge anyone wanting to attend to book now to avoid disappointment.”

To book a place, visit bit.ly/OswestryWomeninBusinessSep2024