15.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

New scheme to support business growth in Telford

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A new business initiative has been launched which is set to help 100 companies in the Telford area to grow.

Johnny Themans of Good2Great
Johnny Themans of Good2Great

The ‘Telford Growth Enabler’ programme is running over a 12 month period as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing its economy.

Delivered by business growth specialists Good2Great, the scheme is funded through the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, part of its Levelling Up agenda.

- Advertisement -

“This is an exciting new scheme which will provide free assistance to established business people in all sectors,” explained Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“The programme will help companies identify opportunities for expansion and overcome any possible barriers, helping them to better understand their business and develop plans for significant improvement across all areas.

“Participants will have access to industry-leading analysis tools backed up by tailored support from our experienced coaches throughout the programme.

“It’s been a tough and confusing few years for businesses, but it is encouraging that local companies remain ambitious to grow and succeed.”

For more information see good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/twbusinessgrowth.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP